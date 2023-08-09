Nottinghamshire couple prepare to row across the Atlantic
- Published
A Nottinghamshire couple are training to row across the Atlantic as they seek to break a world record.
Ian and Jooles Paillin-Dean are aiming to take part in the World's Toughest Row, which covers about 3,000 miles (4,828 km).
They hope to become the fastest mixed pair to complete the challenge.
Ms Paillin-Dean was originally preparing with her former partner, but he died from cancer in 2020.
The mum-of-two said he made her promise to complete the effort, even if he did not live to see it.
'Something amazing'
Ms Paillin-Dean married Ian in 2021 after meeting at an ocean rowing event in Ratcliffe-on-Soar.
They are now preparing to complete the challenge together in 2025.
"Rowing the Atlantic is something I've always [dreamed] of doing," said Ms Paillin-Dean.
"We'll be coping with things like blisters and sleep deprivation for weeks.
"However, it'll be worth it as we inspire our children and experience something amazing as a couple."
The Paillin-Deans said they will raise money for the Leicestershire hospice Loros during the event, but also need to raise £150,000 to enter the race, which covers fees, supplies and a specialist boat.
