Kanneh-Masons supported after racist message sent during BBC Proms
- Published
The mother of the Kanneh-Mason family of musicians says they have received an outpouring of support over a racist social media post.
An abusive message was directed at the BBC Proms X - formerly Twitter - account during pianist Isata's performance at this year's event.
Kadi said one of her younger daughters was reduced to tears after seeing the post accidentally.
She thanked people who have rallied around the Nottingham family.
A BBC spokesperson said the corporation took racist and abusive comments "very seriously".
'Really hurtful'
Ms Kanneh-Mason told BBC Radio Nottingham the family had been watching Isata deliver an "incredible performance" before 5,000 people at the Royal Albert Hall - with another 214,000 watching on live television - before they stumbled across the message.
She said the family had been forced to deal with abuse "ever since we came to public notice", but insisted it would not deter them from carrying on or speaking out.
"To have someone post that racist tweet, it was really hurtful, and I think it pulled us all down to the ground again," she said.
"You try to bring your children up to always be really positive people and to keep working hard and to keep dreaming, but when something like that happens it cuts you to the soul.
"Then when we had this outpouring of support and love and positivity that made me cry even more, and it's been so uplifting.
"It's completely changed everything and made us realise just how important it is to keep playing and keep performing, and keep being out there on stage and not giving up."
A BBC spokesperson said: "We take racist and abusive comments on social media very seriously and the comment in question has been reported.
"The welfare of the artists we work with is our priority and we continue to monitor our social media accounts."
