Mansfield: Man in court on arson charge over house fire
A man has appeared in court charged with arson after a house fire.
Emergency services received reports of a fire at the front door of a property in Garratt Avenue in Mansfield in the early hours of 6 July.
Police said nobody was hurt but several people were inside the house at the time, with officers adding there could have been "dire consequences".
A man, 39, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court charged with arson with intent to endanger life.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Nottingham Crown Court on 4 September.
Det Sgt Sarah Moore, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a very serious incident that could have had dire consequences for everyone involved.
"I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect in this case and am thankful that nobody was injured."