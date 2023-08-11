Newark sinkhole disruption set to last many more weeks
Traffic disruption caused by a sinkhole looks set to continue for many more weeks, with repair work not due to begin until the end of next month.
The hole opened up in Queen's Road, Newark, Nottinghamshire, in April.
Nottinghamshire County Council said establishing the extent of the work required and carrying out the repairs were "extremely complex" tasks.
The authority said a specialist contractor was needed and repairs were expected to begin in late September.
A collapsed culvert dating from the Victorian era is at the heart of the problem.
In a statement, Nottinghamshire County Council said it understood the frustration of road users and assured residents and businesses it was doing all it could to get the culvert repaired and the road re-opened.
"Establishing the extent of the works required, and making the repairs, are extremely complex tasks due to the nature of the structure, its poor condition and working within very deep excavations. This also means we require a specialist contractor to complete the repairs," it said.
"Investigations into the wider condition of the culvert have been hampered by the poor weather we've experienced, with CCTV surveys being rescheduled due to the culvert being full and fast-flowing due to recent heavy rainfall.
"Final investigation and planning works are scheduled to take place next week, with the main repair works provisionally due to commence on-site at the end of September.
"We are aware of the impact that the closure is having locally, and we are actively engaging with those businesses directly affected by the works."
The council said it was impossible to estimate a completion date for the work, as this would depend on what was found as work progressed and other factors, such as the weather.
