Arnold: Man who tried to avoid arrest found hiding in loft
A man who tried to evade arrest was caught hiding in a loft with a bag containing cannabis and cash.
Officers looking for a man wanted in connection with a grievous bodily harm offence attended an address in Worrall Avenue, Arnold, Nottinghamshire.
They were let into the property and conducted a search at about 08:40 BST on Thursday.
Police found a suspect in a dressing gown lying on his side in front of a water tank as he attempted to hide.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, as well as the grievous bodily harm offence, alleged to have taken place on 26 July.
A black jacket containing a quantity of cash, and a black drawstring bag containing a quantity of cannabis and cash, were recovered following a search of the loft.
A mobile phone was also found underneath a wooden floorboard, Nottinghamshire Police added.
