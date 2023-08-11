Detective 'would have been sacked over WhatsApp messages'
A "deplorable" former detective inspector would have been sacked had he not already resigned, a disciplinary hearing was told.
Steve Wragg shared messages that were "inappropriate, misogynistic, and discriminatory in content", it found.
Nottinghamshire Police said he resigned from the force on 15 February after it outlined allegations against him.
After a hearing at the force's Sherwood Lodge headquarters on Friday he has been barred from policing for life.
The gross misconduct hearing was told Mr Wragg shared the WhatsApp messages between April 2020 and January 2022, with some including details about a man's death following an overdose that he had attended.
He also "failed to report, challenge, and take action against the conduct of a colleague" in relation to WhatsApp messages, and in June 2021 "conspired to share material" to help a colleague gain "an unfair advantage" in a bid for promotion.
Chief Constable Katie Meynell said Wragg's actions were "abhorrent and completely unacceptable".
