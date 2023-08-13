Sutton-in-Ashfield: Crash between motorbike and car shuts road

Jubilee Road
Police said officers were called to the crash in Jubilee Road on Saturday

A road in a town was closed by police following a crash involving a motorbike and car.

Nottinghamshire Police said Jubilee Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was shut after the crash on Saturday evening.

The force said the crash happened at about 18:05 BST.

A local resident, who asked not to be named, told the BBC the air ambulance and other emergency services attended the scene of the crash.

