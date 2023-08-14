Sinkhole in Worksop road prompts investigation
A cordon is in place on a Nottinghamshire road off after a sinkhole appeared, estimated by a resident to be about 6ft (1.8m) deep.
Nicola Drage said she saw work being done to drains outside her house in Kilton Road, Worksop, before the hole opened on Thursday.
Nottinghamshire County Council said it had put barriers in place and asked Severn Trent Water to investigate.
The company confirmed it had been made aware and was investigating.
