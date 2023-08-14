Nottingham money launderers caught with £270,000 in cash
Two money launderers have been sentenced after being caught with more than £270,000 in illegally-earned cash.
Omerfarax Rahman and Jonathan Oscroft were both found with bundles of banknotes in their possession.
Rahman, 43, of no fixed address, and Oscroft, 36, of Breck Hill Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to money laundering offences.
They were sentenced to three years in prison each at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday.
Kent Police said Rahman got into the passenger seat of a Porsche in a residential road in Nottingham on 17 September 2018.
The vehicle was driven by Oscroft to a neighbouring street before Rahman exited holding a carrier bag.
He placed the bag into the boot of an Audi, which was then driven to Medway in Kent before being stopped by police in another part of the county.
Rahman told the officers he had about £35,000 cash inside the vehicle.
However a total of £61,155 was discovered alongside a phone containing various images of a large number of banknotes.
Rahman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, with officers later discovering a cash-counting machine at his home address.
The carrier bag seized from Rahman's car contained a forensic link to Oscroft, who was arrested at his home address on 8 January 2019.
A search of his house resulted in the discovery of £212,674 cash and mobile phone evidence showing his links to the supply of illegal drugs.
A cash counting machine and the Porsche he had previously driven Rahman in were also seized.
