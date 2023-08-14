Sutton-in-Ashfield: Arrests after crash leads to street 'brawl'
Four people were arrested after a road crash led to a "brawl" on a street, police have confirmed.
A man riding a motorbike collided with a car in Jubilee Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, on Saturday evening at about 18:05 BST, officers said.
The 40-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment and later arrested on suspicion of failing to stop.
Three males aged 21, 19 and 17 were also arrested for a number of public order offences.
A police spokesman said: "Following the [crash], there was some disorder in the street, which resulted in at least one police officer being assaulted.
"Three suspects were arrested following the disorder.
"A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and a racially aggravated public order offence, while a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.
"A 17-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of affray and a racially aggravated public order offence."
Police remained at the scene throughout the night and the road reopened on Sunday morning.
'Proper brawl'
A local resident, who asked not to be named, told the BBC he saw a man arrive at the scene wearing a balaclava.
He added: "There was loads of police in the area and the crowds started to pick up and get busier.
"Police moved the cordon back and suddenly it erupted and there were about half a dozen people fighting with the police - it was a proper brawl.
"I saw someone turn up in a balaclava and a police officer took a boot to the face.
"The street is notoriously bad with people riding bikes fast around the corner. The crash happened only 100m from where there were kids playing football in the street. It's just not safe."
Officers said inquiries to establish the exact circumstances of the incident were ongoing.
