Nottingham: Artist turns canal rubbish into heron sculpture
- Published
Waste parts of Raleigh bikes and rubbish collected from canals have been recycled into a sculpture of a heron.
The artwork completes the transformation of a "neglected" urban space next to the canal in Nottingham city centre.
The site, near Wilford Street, has also seen the addition of wildlife zones and edible planting.
The sculpture was created by Nottinghamshire artist Michelle Reader, who said "it came together nicely".
"It's had a really nice reception," she added.
"We were looking at the kind of wildlife you would find there [along the canal] and looking at Raleigh's logo, it's a heron."
The bike parts came from skips at the Raleigh factory in Eastwood, while rubbish including a shopping trolley, beer barrel hoops and part of an old lawnmower had all been retrieved from canals.
The project as a whole was spearheaded by Green Hustle, a community interest company that runs a festival of the same name.
It was done in partnership with the Canal and River Trust, which is responsible for waterways in England and Wales.
Adam Pickering, from Green Hustle, said: "The Wilford Street Ramp Revamp is a shining example of how collaborative efforts and creative vision can transform neglected spaces into vibrant community hubs that celebrate nature and inspire sustainable living."
Bike maker Raleigh contributed £8,000 to the project, while Nottingham gardener Andy Callow, from Sherwood Garden Consultancy, designed the site.
Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and Nottingham Open Spaces Forum were also involved, along with various volunteers.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.