Nottingham: Bestwood Park school rebuild plans submitted

Artist impression of new Southglade Primary SchoolBowmer & Kirkland
The proposal is for a new L-shaped building

Plans to knock down and rebuild a primary school in Nottingham have been put forward by the government.

The Department for Education says Southglade Primary School in Beckhampton Road, Bestwood Park, is "no longer fit for purpose".

The rebuild would form part of the department's Schools Rebuilding Programme, which aims to deliver 50 rebuilds each year.

Nottingham City Council will now consider the plans.

Google
The application says demolition work would take place in phases

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the proposed L-shaped building would accommodate up to 472 pupils and a 52-place nursery.

Demolition work would take place in phases, with temporary accommodation for pupils provided, the application stated.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.