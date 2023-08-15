Nottingham: Bestwood Park school rebuild plans submitted
Plans to knock down and rebuild a primary school in Nottingham have been put forward by the government.
The Department for Education says Southglade Primary School in Beckhampton Road, Bestwood Park, is "no longer fit for purpose".
The rebuild would form part of the department's Schools Rebuilding Programme, which aims to deliver 50 rebuilds each year.
Nottingham City Council will now consider the plans.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the proposed L-shaped building would accommodate up to 472 pupils and a 52-place nursery.
Demolition work would take place in phases, with temporary accommodation for pupils provided, the application stated.
