HMP Lowdham Grange: 'Unsafe' prison strongly criticised by inspectors
A damning report has found a Nottinghamshire prison in a "poor state of governance" with concerns over safety.
A catalogue of failings revealed high levels of violence and self-harm following an unannounced inspection of HMP Lowdham Grange.
Inspectors added that "too many prisoners were segregated for long periods".
Prison bosses said they were working "tirelessly" to resolve the issues.
The category B training prison, which has been run by French company Sodexo since February, holds up to 800 adult men, many convicted of very serious offences.
One of the main concerns highlighted in the report were the 14 prisoner deaths, including six suicides, that had occurred since the previous inspection in 2018.
There has been a "significant deterioration" of the prison's health scores, the HM Chief Inspector of Prisons said, when compared to their previous visit.
Inspectors said they were met by an atmosphere of "uncertainty and anxiety", with staff and prisoners keen to discuss their concerns.
Drugs 'readily available'
Spot checks at the prison also found more than 40% of inmates were locked up during the working day, with between three and nine hours out of cell for each individual.
"The frustration this created among prisoners was palpable", the report reads.
The report found the prison was "not safe enough", highlighting the ready availability of illegal drugs and inexperienced staff.
Levels of self-harm had risen in recent months, with inspectors stating not enough was being done to support prisoners in crisis.
A lack of opportunities, education, skills and work places available for inmates were also among the problems identified by inspectors.
A spokesperson for the prison said they only charge of the facility three months before the inspection, and work was ongoing to resolve the issues.
They added: "We acknowledge this has been an unsettling time for those who are employed or live in the prison and continue to work tirelessly to resolve the issues - many of which are longstanding.
"Valuable lessons have been learned from this first of its kind transition.
"We are fully committed to delivering against our new contract and the benefits this will bring."
