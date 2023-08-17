Nottingham man who kicked and hit pigeon gets animal ban
A man who kicked and hit a pigeon in a "sickening act of violence" has been banned from keeping animals.
Reegan Smith, 18, was filmed on CCTV attacking a pigeon while being "egged on" by three women in Winchester Street, Nottingham, on 18 October.
Smith admitted inflicting "repeated trauma" on the bird as one of the women filmed the attack, the RSPCA said.
He was also given a four-month suspended prison sentence at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 2 August.
The RSPCA was sent copies of three CCTV video clips taken in the bike shed area of Winchester Street.
RSPCA chief inspector Rebecca Lowe said: "The video clips show sickening violence being inflicted on the poor pigeon, involving not only the perpetrator but three female onlookers who seemed to be egging him on."
She said the injured pigeon was taken to a vet by a member of the public.
The RSPCA said the vet reported that the videos showed a "young male inflicting repeated trauma to the pigeon by kicking [it] numerous times".
Smith, of London Road, Nottingham, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the pigeon and was banned from keeping animals for three years.
He was also ordered to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £154.
