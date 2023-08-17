Nottingham tram services halted due to 'communications issue'
- Published
Tram services in Nottingham have been halted due to a "communications issue".
Delays across the network were first reported by the city's operator at 06:08 BST on Thursday.
Nottingham Express Transit (Net) later suspended all services for at least three hours, urging passengers to use train or bus services instead.
Nottingham City Transport (NCT) and East Midlands Railway (EMR) would accept tram tickets, Net added.
A spokesperson for the tram operator added: "We would like to apologise to customers for this interruption of service due to a communications issue between the trams and the control room, and to assure them that engineers are working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue and restore services."
Passengers have also been encouraged to follow the operator's social media channels for updates.
