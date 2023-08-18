Michael Parkinson: Nottingham Trent University tribute to former chancellor
The vice-chancellor of Nottingham Trent University (NTU) has joined in the tributes to broadcaster and journalist Sir Michael Parkinson.
The veteran talk show host died aged 88 after a short illness, his family confirmed on Thursday.
Among the many achievements in his career, he was also NTU's first chancellor.
Sir David Attenborough, Sir Billy Connolly and Dame Judi Dench were among those invited to graduation ceremonies.
Vice-chancellor Edward Peck said Sir Michael's speaking ability and famous friends helped to make graduations "a really special occasion for the families and the graduates".
"He also had a real interest in students," he said.
"He'd spend time after ceremonies, talking to students, talking about their futures.
"For somebody who was such a major star of his day, one of the biggest media stars that we had, he was, in my experience and the experience of others, just really down to earth and really interested in other people and their lives.
"That's not a combination you routinely see in people who have his degree of celebrity."
Mr Peck said Sir Michael supported the university's "mission and purpose" to transform the lives of those typically from a disadvantaged background, and maintained a "great rapport" with people at the university from all walks of life.
"You can see how he got people to talk because he had this genuine interest in them and yet could be immensely entertaining in the stories he told," he said.
"I think people remember Michael Parkinson immensely fondly and all my colleagues here remember him and speak about him with immense affection."
