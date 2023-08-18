Nottingham trams disrupted for second day as track work begins
Tram services in Nottingham are being disrupted for a second day after a "communications issue" brought the network to a standstill on Thursday.
The fault - which halted services for the whole day - caused anger among frustrated passengers.
Tram operator Net says the issue has been resolved but works will affect the service from Friday.
There will be no tram services between Wilkinson Street and Old Market Square as a result.
A dedicated bus replacement service will be operating between these stops, the operator added.
Net will be carrying out planned track replacement works at the Forest tram stop which are expected to affect the network until 31 August.
Passengers have been expressing their annoyance and frustration on social media.
Tram services will resume as normal from 1 September, the operator said.
