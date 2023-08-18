Ashfield District Council leader Jason Zadrozny could face out-of-county trial
A council leader charged with offences including fraud and drug possession could face trial outside his home county.
Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, Nottinghamshire, appeared before Nottingham Crown Court on Friday morning.
Mr Zadrozny, 43, of Sutton Road, Kirkby, previously denied 22 offences.
The court heard the charges may be amended, with an application to be made to change the venue of a future trial.
Judge Steven Coupland ordered the final indictment to be served by 8 September and listed a further hearing on 27 October at the same court to hear arguments over where the trial should be heard.
Dressed in a chequered brown suit and blue shirt, Zadrozny spoke only to confirm his identity in the short hearing.
Giles Newell, mitigating, did not elaborate on the reasons for the application to change the trial court.
Mr Zadrozny was arrested last November along with five other councillors from his party, the Ashfield Independents, as part of investigations into alleged fraud.
