A60 crash: Man charged after 80-year-old hit by car
A man has been charged after an 80-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car.
The crash happened on the A60 Doncaster Road, near Langold, Nottinghamshire, at about 13:35 BST on Wednesday.
The man was airlifted to hospital where he currently remains in a serious condition, police said.
A 20-year-old man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, theft of a motor vehicle, and going equipped for theft.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.
