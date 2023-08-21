Repairs to Nottinghamshire council building after fire cost £1.8m
- Published
Repairs following a major fire at a council's headquarters cost more than £1.8m, it has been revealed.
The fire at Nottinghamshire County Council broke out on 28 July last year.
It spread to four floors and was determined to have been caused by an accidental electrical failure.
A Freedom of Information request has revealed £926,966 was spent on "disaster recovery and reoccupation" and a further £888,640 on a refit of the members' corridor.
The council said the cost had been met by insurance.
It comes after councillors recently voted to proceed with plans to relocate to a new base near Hucknall.
The authority said residents, developers, community and heritage groups would be asked for their views on the future use of County Hall.
Early assessments have suggested the building could accommodate 350 residential units and commercial space.
A Nottinghamshire County Council spokesman added: "The brief was to make the refurbishment basic and functional as well as recognising that councillors and staff will be moving out of County Hall in the next 18 months.
"Until that move happens, County Hall is still the seat of local government in Nottinghamshire and must be accessible to elected members, staff and the general public."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.