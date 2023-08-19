Nottingham canal tow path to undergo flood prevention works
A canal tow path is to undergo repairs worth £106,000 to help prevent flooding and improve a city's cycle network.
Water overflowing onto parts of the Nottingham and Beeston Canal path has become dangerous for walkers and cyclists, Nottingham City Council said.
The issue has been caused by the walls crumbling away near the Navigation Inn at Castle Lock.
Money for the project has been granted by the Department for Transport's Transforming Cities Fund.
Councils were invited to apply for leftover funding from the pot for "quick win" projects, on the basis they could be delivered by 2024.
Nottingham City Council said it had secured £106,000 and it would give the funding to the Canal and River Trust to pay for the improvements.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the Canal and River Trust had identified the problems of the "heavily used" section.
A report said: "Some of the wash walls are starting to fall which has meant the water overflows onto the tow path making it dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists.
"In undertaking these works it will help preserve and enhance the canal, which forms part of Nottingham's strategic cycle network and is promoted as a leisure route for both walking and cycling under the banner of the Big Track."
The report described the route as a "popular asset for the city centre".
