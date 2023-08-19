Bulwell: Speedboat and vehicles recovered in 'chop shop' raid
- Published
Stolen cars, a van, a motorcycle and a speedboat have been recovered in a raid on a so-called "chop shop".
Nottinghamshire Police entered an industrial unit in Cinder Hill Road, Bulwell, and found a number of car parts, car keys and vehicle paperwork.
Officers said the raid on the "chop shop", a store of stolen and disassembled vehicles, was part of a county-wide operation on car thefts.
Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident.
One of the cars was stolen from an address in Misson on 19 July and the motorbike was taken during a burglary in Arnold on 25 July, police said.
Sets of car keys, sat-navs, vehicle paperwork and a small amount of cannabis were also found at the site.
Three men, aged 34, 36 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of two motor vehicle thefts, conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle and handling stolen goods.
The 34-year-old man was also arrested for possession of cannabis, while the 37-year-old man was also arrested for driving while disqualified and without insurance.
All have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Sgt Zoey Price said: "We know the impact vehicle theft can have on victims, which is why we work with other forces and our partners to trace vehicles and disrupt people who look to profit from this criminality."
The force urged anyone with information about stolen cars, or if they suspect a unit is being used for criminal purposes, to get in touch.
