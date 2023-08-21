Suspects found in woods after Nottinghamshire police chase
Two men have been arrested after a police chase in which a van sped and made "dangerous" manoeuvres.
Nottinghamshire Police said it was alerted to the vehicle after it was highlighted it had "potential links to a series of outstanding offences".
The force spotted the van in Forest Lane on Friday before following it around Papplewick.
Officers pursued the van until it was driven into fields, with two suspects then found in nearby woods.
'Appalling'
Police said the pursuit began after officers spotted a "dangerous overtake", before the van "repeatedly broke the speed limit and carried out dangerous overtaking manoeuvres around blind bends" along the A617 towards Rainworth.
The vehicle avoided a police stinger before driving into fields off Lindhurst Lane, before the suspects were detained in Harlow Wood.
The arrested men, both aged 21, were held on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.
One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence and possession of cannabis.
The force called the level of driving "appalling", adding it "put other road users, as well as those who were in the suspect vehicle, at very real danger of harm".
