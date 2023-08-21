Hucknall: Drug user who caused flat explosion is jailed
- Published
A drug user who blew up his flat during a botched attempt to refine cannabis oil has been jailed.
Sean Page, 37, blew the windows of his flat out and caused neighbours to flee in Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, on 15 July 2021.
Page admitted criminal damage by recklessly endangering life and production of a Class B drug at Nottingham Crown Court.
He was jailed for a total of two years and nine months on Friday.
'Reckless experiment'
Police said it was believed one of three men in Page's flat lit a cigarette, which ignited butane used to process cannabis oil.
No-one was injured in the blast.
Det Con Adam Penn said: "Page could very easily have caused serious injury to himself or others during this reckless and incredibly dangerous experiment.
"The windows in his property were sent flying during the blast and it was merely good fortune that no one was passing by at the time.
"Such was the force of the blast that significant structural damage was also caused to the building which necessitated very costly repairs."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.