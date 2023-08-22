Nottingham driver's lucky escape as car flips on its roof
A man had a lucky escape after the car he was driving crashed through a wall, ending up on its roof next to a canal.
Officers were called to the scene in The Great Northern Close, Nottingham, at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.
The driver - who went out after watching Nottingham Forest at the City Ground - was taken to hospital for minor injuries.
A 59-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink-driving.
Nottinghamshire Police said the suspect failed a road-side breath test and has since been bailed pending further inquiries.
Describing the incident, a force spokesperson said the black BMW had crashed through a wall and flipped on its roof on a canal path.
Ch Insp Jon Foy said the driver had an "exceptionally lucky escape".
"After watching Forest win, he went out in the city centre before getting behind the wheel," he said.
"Moments later he crashed through a wall and had the car rolled any further it would have ended up in Nottingham Canal.
"Remarkably, his injuries were not serious."
Police have warned drivers of the dangers of drink-driving, adding: "Don't take the risk. It simply isn't worth it."
