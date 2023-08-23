Newark: Warning of train delays during viaduct refurbishment work
Rail passengers have been warned to expect major changes to services when work starts on a £2m renovation of a viaduct in Nottinghamshire.
The River Devon Viaduct, which carries trains over the River Trent in Newark, is set to undergo a full renewal between 2 and 11 September.
All 44 beams will be replaced and new rails and sleepers will be installed.
Passengers using the line through Newark Castle are advised to check their journeys as a result.
Network Rail said to allow the work to occur safely, there would be changes to services, with East Midlands Railway running a reduced timetable to and from Newark Castle, with bus replacement services in operation.
But strike action taking place on 2 September means no trains or bus replacement services will be running on this date.
'Future-proof the railway'
The rail company has said passengers can expect "smoother and more reliable journeys" once the work is completed.
It added the 44 beams would be replaced with new fibre-reinforced foamed urethane, which are said to be more environmentally-friendly than traditional hardwood sleepers, and can be recycled.
Rachel Braid, project manager for Network Rail, said: "The work we're doing to the River Devon Viaduct will not only boost reliability for passengers, but it will also future-proof the railway and enable trains to continue to run over the viaduct for years to come.
"We have planned this work carefully to keep disruption for passengers to a minimum, but there are some changes to services for East Midlands Railway customers. We'd like to urge all passengers planning on travelling to, from or through Newark Castle during this time to check their journey.
"We'd like to thank all those impacted for their patience during this time."
