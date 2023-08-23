Nottingham to Derby Indigo Trentbarton bus taken while driver on break
A bus was taken after a driver parked it to take a short break, police have said.
The driver parked the empty Indigo Trentbarton bus in Peveril Drive, Nottingham, but returned 25 minutes later to find it missing.
The missing bus caused the driver of a car to veer out of its way, bursting the car's tyres.
Nottinghamshire Police described it as "reckless and extremely dangerous theft".
The driver parked the purple bus, which serves Nottingham city centre, Long Eaton and Derby, at 19:40 BST on 4 August.
He returned to the spot, near Castle Boulevard, at 20:05 to find it had gone.
Ten minutes earlier, at 19:55, near Maid Marian Way, the bus had caused the driver of a silver Volkswagen Golf to veer out of its way, bursting its tyres.
The bus was recovered shortly afterwards.
Police have released CCTV images of a man officers want to trace.
PC Matthew Fisher, who is investigating, said: "This was a reckless and extremely dangerous theft. Bus drivers go through rigorous training to ensure they can operate these vehicles.
"We have carried out multiple lines of inquiry to ensure the person responsible is caught and held accountable for this offence.
"We are calling on the public's help to assist us with our inquiries."
