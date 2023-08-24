Kirkby-in-Ashfield care home closed after harm concerns raised
A care home that failed to improve after inspectors found people were at risk of absconding and witnessed verbal abuse from staff has been closed down.
Richmond Lodge, in Nottinghamshire, was first placed in special measures in October 2022 in an unannounced inspection after a resident died.
A Care Quality Commission (CQC) report said staff failed to recognise some incidents as being abuse.
Owner Blue Sky Care Limited did not respond to a request for comment.
The home in Richmond Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, provided personal care for up to five people with learning disabilities.
It was first rated inadequate by the CQC in October 2022 and in February 2023, it was told to make "urgent improvements" or risk the home being closed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Harm risk
Rebecca Bauers, the CQC's director for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said it was "very concerned" after the inspection in February.
"The provider hadn't addressed our previous concerns raised at the last inspection, and new issues were found which meant people weren't safe and at risk of avoidable harm," she said.
"It's unacceptable for people using this service to experience poor standards of care."
In February inspectors found "staff didn't always understand how to protect people from poor care, neglect and abuse" and there were signs of a "closed culture" within the service.
They also said some people were at risk of absconding.
"The gate and all doors were left unlocked throughout our visits, which placed people at risk of harm and must be addressed as a matter of urgency," Ms Bauers said.
The CQC also witnessed one member of staff speaking to someone in an "inappropriate manner" which caused the person to "become distressed".
A CQC spokesperson said: "Richmond Lodge has now been closed down after CQC issued a notice of decision to cancel the location from the provider's registration."
