Colwick Country Park's footpath widening project completed
- Published
Work to widen footpaths at a country park in Nottingham to make them more accessible to visitors has been completed.
Nottingham City Council's project to upgrade walkways at Colwick Country Park started in November.
The council has introduced 4.5km (2.8 mile) of three-metre wide paved footpaths throughout the park.
Its older "muddy" paths were often "impossible" for pushchairs and wheelchair users, the council said.
The work, which was funded by an European Regional Development Fund grant, was completed ahead of schedule.
Councillor Angela Kandola, cabinet member for for highways, transport and planning at the city council, said: "It's great to see these new footpaths completed, which have made one of our most beautiful and popular parks even easier to visit for everyone."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.