Ashfield: Man hid inside bin after sexually assaulting teenager
A sex offender who hid inside a wheelie bin after assaulting a teenage girl in a Nottinghamshire park has been jailed.
David Harcombe, 39, was caught hiding by officers after they were called to Nuncargate Road, Kirkby in Ashfield.
Police said he had followed the girl and grabbed her as she walked away from a park at about 20:30 BST on 7 May.
Harcombe, of Seagrave Avenue, admitted two counts of sexual assault and was given a two-year sentence at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.
In another incident six days before, he followed and grabbed another teenage girl at the same location.
The girl told a work colleague what had happened and it was reported to police, the force said.
Harcombe initially denied the offences in a police interview but detectives pieced together a case against him using CCTV footage.
Det Con Harry Glass, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Both incidents were extremely distressing for the victims who were simply walking down the street when they were followed and grabbed by Harcombe."
