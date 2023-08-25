Nottinghamshire Police officer hit by train while helping man
- Published
A police officer is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man on the tracks.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to a residential area in Balderton at about 19:00 BST on Thursday over concerns for a man's safety.
The force said one of its officers was hit by a train during the incident, while a man suffered non life-threatening electrocution injuries.
They both remain in hospital.
'Extremely traumatic'
British Transport Police (BTP), which is leading the investigation, said it happened on the line near Newark Northgate station.
"Officers attended alongside paramedics, where one man was found to have sustained non life-threatening electrocution injuries, and another man, a Nottinghamshire police officer, had sustained life-changing injuries and sadly remains in a critical condition," a BTP spokesperson said.
"British Transport Police is continuing to make enquiries into the incident."
Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "This is a truly devastating incident that has left one of our officers very poorly in hospital. We are supporting his family and ensuring that he gets all the care and support he needs.
"This was also extremely traumatic for all those who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way.
"I would like to personally thank them for their quick and dedicated response to this incident."
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service also expressed sympathy for the injured officer.
In a post on X - formerly Twitter - a spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues of our fellow emergency responder."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.