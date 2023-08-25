Nottingham: Lorry spills diesel on to city street outside pub
A lorry spilled its fuel on a Nottingham street after striking a bollard outside a pub.
A cordon was put in place at the corner of Stoney Street and Warser Gate, in the Lace Market area of the city, shortly after 12:00 BST on Friday.
The HGV hit the metal block outside the Angel pub, which stands on a narrow corner alongside pavement cafes.
Nottingham City Council attended the scene and spread absorbent granules to soak up the diesel.
There are no reports of any injuries but the lorry blocked the road for some time until it was towed away.
An eyewitness, who did not wish to be named, told the BBC a "large amount of fuel" had been spilled.
The Angel pub has a history of being struck by large vehicles and the bollards outside are of a particularly substantial design in order to protect it.
