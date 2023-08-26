Burton Joyce: Gas main work to take longer than expected
Work to upgrade gas pipes in a Nottinghamshire village for the introduction of hydrogen is set to take longer than expected.
Engineers have been replacing pipes in Main Street and Lambley Lane in Burton Joyce since May, but have faced a number of complications.
Cadent has now said the work will continue until 22 September.
Planned trials of hydrogen in domestic supplies in parts of the UK have proved controversial, leading to objections.
People who live in Redcar, Teesside and Whitby in Ellesmere Port objected to their homes taking part in a trial, which led to the Whitby plans being dropped.
'Understand the frustrations'
However, Cadent - which manages the gas network - has said it is backing the introduction of hydrogen as a low carbon alternative to natural gas, and is preparing its network for its introduction.
The firm said gas supplies would remain turned on during work and the current road closures in Main Street and Lambley Lane would be removed on or before 10 September.
However, three-way traffic signals will be set up at the junction of Lambley Lane, Main Street and Nottingham Road from 11 September until the end of the project.
Richard Sansom, network director for Cadent in the East Midlands, said: "We understand the frustrations that this will cause to residents and we apologise for this.
"However, our team will be on hand to ensure that these works are finished safely and we have been working with local authorities to plan for this eventuality. I'd like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding."
