Newstead Abbey: Toilet refurbishment could cost £200,000
Toilets at one of Nottinghamshire's most popular tourist attractions are set to be modernised at a cost of up to £200,000.
Newstead Abbey, once the home of poet Lord Byron, had more than 140,000 visitors last year.
But the main toilet block has been described as "no longer fit for purpose and out of date" with limited capacity and poor disabled access.
Gedling Borough Council has now approved plans for an upgrade.
Protective measures
Newstead Abbey was built as a monastic house in the late 12th Century but became a domestic home upon the dissolution of monasteries.
George Gordon Byron owned the estate from 1798 until 1818 but lived there only sporadically.
The plans submitted to the council said the size of the toilets was also hindering bookings for larger events such as weddings.
"The existing toilets are no longer fit for purpose and out of date," the plans stated.
Applicant Nottingham City Council manages the site.
Now, the plans to expand the toilets into the staff offices and make them more accessible for those using wheelchairs and pushchairs have been approved.
In June, Nottingham City Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the refurbishment would cost between £150,000 and £200,000.
Documents say protective measures will be put in place to ensure all trees are retained and buildings are not damaged during construction.
