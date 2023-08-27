Three men sought after violent pub attack in Clifton
Police investigating a violent assault in a Nottingham pub have released images of three men.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was preparing for a game of pool when we was attacked in a pub in Farnborough Road, Clifton.
Officers said he was left with "nasty injuries" after the confrontation, which took place on 30 July.
They said would like to speak to the men pictured and have asked anyone who knows them to get in touch.
PC Rachel Wakefield said: "This was a really violent attack that left the victim with some nasty injuries.
"We have tried various methods to identify these men and are now making a public appeal to help us in our investigation."
