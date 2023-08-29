Nottingham attacks: The Killers dedicate Mr Brightside to victim
- Published
Rock band The Killers have paid tribute to a student stabbed to death in the Nottingham attacks.
The US band's frontman Brandon Flowers made the dedication during their Reading Festival headline performance on Saturday.
Launching into their best-known hit Mr Brightside at the finale of their set, Flowers announced: "This is in memory of Barnaby Webber."
The song, a favourite of Mr Webber's, featured at his funeral in July.
Thousands of fans cheered as Flowers dedicated the song to Mr Webber during their performance on the festival's main stage.
Mr Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19 and students at the University of Nottingham, were fatally stabbed on Ilkeston Road in June, while school caretaker Ian Coates was found dead with knife injuries in Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen.
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Mr Webber's home town of Taunton, Somerset, to pay tribute to the keen cricketer, who was described as a "beautiful, brilliant, bright young man".
Mr Brightside was played as his coffin left Taunton Minster.
Valdo Calocane, 31, has been charged with murdering Mr Webber, Ms O'Malley-Kumar and Mr Coates.
Mr Calocane, who appeared in court giving his name as Adam Mendes, is also charged with attempting to murder pedestrians Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller after allegedly driving Mr Coates' van at them in Milton Street and Upper Parliament Street, in the city centre.
The former University of Nottingham student is being held on remand.
A trial date has been set for January.
