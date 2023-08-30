M1 southbound in Nottinghamshire closed due to multiple-vehicle crash
A crash has closed the southbound carriageway of the M1 in Nottinghamshire.
Nottinghamshire Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash between Junctions 26 and 25 at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday.
Officers warned delays were expected for much of the evening as debris was cleared from the road.
The force has been asked for further information but has urged drivers to avoid the area.
