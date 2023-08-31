Nottingham's alcohol team cutting admissions, say hospital bosses
An alcohol support team has helped avoid hundreds of potential emergency admissions, say hospital bosses.
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust's (NUH) nurse-led Alcohol Care Team (ACT) was set up in 2021.
In its first full year the trust said it helped more than 2,500 patients by providing advice and specialist assessments for those with alcohol and drug dependency.
It said this equated to 472 hospital bed-days freed up for other patients.
The service provides advice and support, and liaises with community services - working in both the emergency department and with inpatients at the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) and City Hospital.
'Wraparound care'
Patients are referred to the team if it is suspected they are dependent on drugs or alcohol, or if they have a high drug or alcohol intake, a NUH spokesman said.
After an assessment the team can prescribe anti-craving medication and work with the patient to provide advice and education whilst in hospital.
ACT works closely with community services and refers patients to the most suitable service for support when they leave hospital.
Clinical lead for the service, Alan Davis, said: "Drugs and alcohol are often a symptom of a bigger problem. The first time we see a patient can have the biggest impact on them.
"It's not just about treating the dependence on alcohol but trying to help with the things in people's lives that have led to harmful drinking.
"Our job is to ensure patient safety whilst in hospital and provide wraparound care to ensure patients get the long term help they need when they leave."
