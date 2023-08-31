Sgt Graham Saville: Colleagues pay tribute to 'wonderful' officer
- Published
Colleagues of a police officer who died after being hit by a train while trying to save a distressed man said his death had left a "huge hole" in the policing family.
Sgt Graham Saville, 46, died on Tuesday after he was struck while responding to concerns over a man's safety in Balderton, near Newark, last Thursday.
Officers who worked closely with the father-of-two said his presence would "lift the mood of any shift".
They said he was a "wonderful" officer.
Sgt Saville had been newly promoted to the role of response sergeant at Newark Police Station when he died but had spent most of his Nottinghamshire Police career based at the force's Radford Road station, in Nottingham, after joining from the Metropolitan Police in February 2017.
Speaking on behalf of his team at Radford Road station, PC Matt Pugsley said: "Graham was a wonderful person and amazing police officer.
"He was a true friend and took great pride in helping and developing those who were young in service."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.