Major resurfacing works to begin on A38 in Nottinghamshire
Major resurfacing work on the A38 in Nottinghamshire is set to begin later.
Nottinghamshire County Council will begin the work on the road overnight over a period of three weeks.
The first phase will take place on the eastbound carriageway, stretching from the county boundary at East Midlands Designer Outlet to The Snipe pub, from Monday to 14 September.
The A38 will shut one-way between 20:00 and 06:00 BST with diversion routes via the M1, A608, A611 and A617.
The second phase of work will take place on the westbound carriageway, along the same stretch of road, from 15 to 27 September.
The council said teams would also take the opportunity to clean gullies and carrier drains while the carriageway was closed.
