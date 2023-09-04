Wilko: Staff made redundant at Worksop head office
It is the last day at work for 269 staff at Wilko head office after the company went into administration.
The company, based at Worksop in Nottinghamshire, collapsed last month and the administrators have said there are no viable bids to buy the whole firm.
Further job losses are due to be announced on the distribution side of the business in the coming days.
Stores are still open but 12,500 employee jobs remain at risk.
Wilko entered administration following a fall in customers and financial losses fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company, which was founded in Leicester in 1930, has its headquarters, a support centre and a distribution hub in Worksop.
Administrators said those working in support centre team member roles were due to be made redundant from Monday.
Further job losses at the distribution centre and another distribution hub in Newport, Wales, were expected to be announced by administrators in the coming days.
David Pearson from the East Midlands Chamber said: "It's a very sad time for staff losing their jobs and for the wider business of Wilko, which is a real institution in the East Midlands.
"We are now calling on the government to create a task force to get people back to work right across the UK as soon as possible"
HMV owner and Canada-based businessman Doug Putman was still reported to be in talks over a rescue deal.
He made an offer last week for 300 of Wilko's 400 stores.
This would secure between 8,000 and 9,000 jobs but not those at the Worksop head office.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Bassetlaw District Council had offered support to affected staff and urged for a solution to ensure numbers are limited.
