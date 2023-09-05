Tour of Britain in Nottinghamshire: Everything you need to know
- Published
Nottinghamshire is set to host the fourth stage of the Tour of Britain, the UK's biggest professional cycle race.
It will start at Sherwood Forest visitor centre on Wednesday morning and pass through major towns including Worksop, Retford and Southwell.
After cycling 103.52 miles (166.6km) the riders will pass through the finish line in Newark.
Drivers have been warned to expect some delays due to rolling road closures.
What are the timings?
Wednesday's stage will start at Sherwood Forest visitor centre at 11:15 BST.
The first finishers are expected to get to Victoria Street in Newark at 14:59.
What is the route?
The Nottinghamshire stage is the third longest stage of the race, but it is mainly a flat route, featuring a little over 3,937ft (1,200 metres) of climbing.
The cyclists will follow a winding route that takes them up and down the county.
Organisers have released approximate timings for locations along the stage, which include:
- Sherwood Forest visitor centre (11:15)
- Clumber Park (11:36)
- Worksop (11:41)
- Kilton Hill (11:46)
- Carlton in Lindrick (11:54)
- Harworth and Bircotes (12:07)
- Retford (12:52)
- Boughton (13:14)
- Red Hill Lane (13:21)
- Bilsthorpe (13:28)
- Southwell (13:42)
- Tuxford (14:18)
- Dunham toll bridge (14:37)
- Newark - Victoria Street (15:23)
How will it affect the roads?
A rolling road closure will be enforced, meaning roads on and around the race route will be closed for a short period while the race passes by.
Roads are usually closed 15 to 20 minutes before the lead riders arrive, and this is indicated by police escort vehicles.
People living along the route have been given advance warning leaflets.
Drivers travelling along the route have been advised to check a detailed map and plan their journeys accordingly.
How can I watch?
As the race is held on public roads, there are plenty of places to see the action.
Some of the best views will be on long, straight sections as they allow spectators to see riders approaching.
People have been advised to check road closures before they travel and arrive early to get a safe spectator spot.
Spectators should not obstruct the riders in any way and children and animals should be kept back from the roadside.
Race fans attending the start of the stage can park at Sherwood Forest, where a £5 parking charge will be in place, payable by cash, card and mobile phone.
The car park will be accessible until 10:45 or until it reaches full capacity.
The car park will then be closed from 10:45 until 12:00 to ensure the safe departure of the race convoy and the team vehicles.
Where does the Tour go next?
After Nottinghamshire, the Tour moves to Suffolk for stage six, covering 119 miles (192km) as cyclists complete a clockwise route around the south-east corner of the county.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.