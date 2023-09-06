Police officer death: Rishi Sunak pays tribute to Sgt Graham Saville
The prime minister has paid tribute to a police officer fatally injured trying to help a man on rail lines.
Sgt Graham Saville died five days after being struck by a train in Balderton, near Newark, Nottinghamshire, on 24 August.
Rishi Sunak mentioned Sgt Saville at his first Prime Minister's Questions after the summer recess.
He said the officer's death was a "terrible reminder" of the dangers police faced during their duties.
Nottinghamshire Police officer Sgt Saville, 46, was on the track over concerns for a person's safety.
After the accident another man, 29, was taken to hospital suffering from non life-threatening electrocution injuries.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Sunak said: "Mr Speaker, I also know the whole House will in sending condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sgt Graham Saville.
"It is a testament to his bravery that he died in the line of duty and a terrible reminder of the work police do every day to keep us safe."
Sgt Saville's widow Joanne had earlier described him as a "wonderful man," who was "laid-back, funny, silly and adventurous",
Among other tributes, officers who worked closely with the father-of-two said his presence would "lift the mood of any shift".
Sgt Saville was the uncle of Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall and a minute's applause was held before the club's EFL Cup match against Burnley last Wednesday.
British Transport Police is leading the investigation into Sgt Saville's death.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed it had received a mandatory referral from Nottinghamshire Police after the distressed man was injured.
