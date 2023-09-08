Burmese Python stolen from pet shop in 'brazen' theft
A rare dwarf Burmese python has been stolen from a pet store in Nottinghamshire in a "brazen" theft.
The snake - believed to be under the age of one - was taken from Mansfield Aquatic, Reptile & Pet Centre at about 11:30 BST on Thursday.
Staff said a metal bar across the front of its enclosure was bent by thieves, who then put the reptile in a pocket.
Nottinghamshire Police believe the snake does not pose any threat to the public.
Tom Shaw, reptile assistant at the centre, said the male snake - worth about £500 - was "quite easy to spot" with brown, white and yellow markings.
"There's not many of them knocking around in the country, so they knew exactly what they were after," he said.
"We take security very seriously with our animals.
"The snake enclosures have metal bars down the front of them. Each of them is secured and locked in place with a padlock.
"The men waited for staff to exit the room and they took their chance. They were in and out in less than five minutes."
Mr Shaw said the snake could be sold at a local reptile show, online or kept as a pet.
Police said the "brazen" theft would have a "significant effect" on the business and urged anyone with information to contact them.
Dwarf Burmese pythons are native to the Indonesian islands of Java, Bali, Sumbawa, and Sulawesi and can grow up to 2.5m (8.2ft) in length.
They were first brought to the UK in 2003 and are closely related to their much bigger cousin, the Burmese python.
