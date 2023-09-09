Nottingham: Police want to trace trio who helped robbery victim
Police are looking for three people who helped a woman after she was robbed at a cash machine.
They said it happened outside Lloyds Bank in Lower Parliament Street, Nottingham, at about 09:45 BST on 2 September.
A man grabbed the money and the woman, who is in her 60s, was pushed to the ground during a scuffle.
Two men chased the robber and managed to retrieve the stolen cash whilst a woman helped the victim to her feet.
Nottinghamshire Police said the men - one on foot and one on a pushbike - chased the robber down Clinton Street West to get the money back.
The suspect got away and police have launched an investigation to track him down.
Officers have appealed for the three people who helped the woman to come forward to assist with their inquiries.
