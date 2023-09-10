Graham Saville: Thousands donated for family of police officer
More than £150,000 has been raised for the family of a police officer who was hit by a train and killed while trying to help someone.
Graham Saville was struck while responding to concerns over a man's safety in Balderton, near Newark, Nottinghamshire, on 24 August.
The 46-year-old father of two died five days later in hospital.
Dan Fletcher, a former police sergeant, set up the fundraiser after feeling "compelled" to do something to help.
Mr Fletcher said: "The incident took place half a mile from my back garden, where I was present at the time, and I heard the aftermath.
"It wasn't until the following day that I realised how serious it was."
"Initially, my intention was to raise as much money as I could for Graham and any rehabilitation that he might require," Mr Fletcher said.
"Unfortunately, that's no longer the case.
"Whilst the level of money is amazing, it's never going to replace Graham.
"But what hopefully it will do - we'll donate it to his family because he's got a wife and two young children - and in years to come hopefully it will give them some options that they would have perhaps had if Graham was still alive and give them some financial support."
At first, Mr Fletcher aimed to raise £50,000 - and thought that was an "ambitious" target.
However, the generosity of supporters led to him increasing his target twice.
Mr Fletcher said it was "heart-warming" to receive such a positive response.
