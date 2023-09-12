Raac: Delay reopening Newark school 'exceptionally disruptive'
- Published
A headteacher has said delays in reopening her school due to concerns over crumbling concrete have been "exceptionally disruptive".
Holy Trinity Catholic Academy, in Newark, was one of more than 100 schools in England with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
Putting in temporary measures delayed reopening the Nottinghamshire primary school from Thursday to Monday.
Work is under way to replace Raac panels found on some of the buildings.
Raac panels - a lightweight form of concrete used to build schools from the 1950s until the mid-1990s - have led to a number of structural failures, which prompted safety fears whether they were potentially unstable.
Holy Trinity Catholic Academy was included on the government's list of educational settings found to have the panels.
The main hall, which was one of the areas affected, has been closed while work is being carried out.
A huge marquee has been erected on the playing field for PE and other sport activities as a temporary replacement for the school hall.
Areas including the teacher's staff room and the nearby community hall have been converted into temporary classrooms.
On Monday, seven mobile classrooms were also installed on to the school playground.
Headteacher Julia Summers said it has been a "challenging start" to the new academic school year, adding she would have "appreciated more notice" from the government.
"We've been able to, thankfully, use other parts of the school for classrooms, such as the staff room, the ICT suite and our breakfast and after school club rooms," she said.
"We've also had the benefit of using the community centre. So we are really grateful for the staff there that have supported us."
She said: "We would have appreciated more notice. It's been exceptionally disruptive for us.
"No-one would want this beginning to the academic year for any children, but safety for the children does have to come first."
Parents said they were grateful the school had created new classrooms to allow the children to return safely, but hoped they would be able to "go back to normal soon".
Ms Summers added she did not know when the repairs would be completed.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.