Wilko: Ex-worker 'first heard about redundancies on TV news'
- Published
A former Wilko worker, with the now-collapsed retail chain for 16 years, claimed he first heard about forthcoming redundancies on TV news.
All 12,500 staff at the firm, which closed its first 24 shops on Tuesday, are likely to lose their jobs.
The man, who did not want to be named, from Worksop, Nottinghamshire, said he was given three working days' notice of his redundancy.
Wilko's administrators said they had done all they could to update workers.
The family-owned business, founded in Leicester in 1930, fell into administration last month after struggling with losses.
Administrators PwC said 299 redundancies would be made at Wilko's two distribution centres in Worksop and Newport, Monmouthshire, with roles being cut on Thursday.
'It's really annoying'
The former Wilko worker, who held a position at a store, said he was made redundant on 4 September after being told the previous Thursday, adding he now felt "lost" and "frustrated" with the company.
"I obviously knew it was coming but I just didn't know when," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.
"Every single update that we've had on the whole process has come through news."
He said the situation had become a running joke.
"It's really annoying after I've committed 16 years of my life and I've not heard anything from Wilko's," he said.
The father-of-two said before losing his job, the uncertainty at Wilko had forced him to "frantically" apply for new jobs to support his family.
He said he was put in an "horrible position" because was he reluctant to accept any job offers and risk losing a redundancy pay-out.
He said some staff had been forced to quit without redundancy pay so they could have a "reliable income for their families".
A spokesperson for administrators PwC said: "We've done everything we can to directly keep team members updated throughout this difficult time.
"We've had to be mindful of the confidential nature of the ongoing discussions with interested parties and given the fluid and fast moving-nature of the situation, we have wanted to ensure that all information provided to employees is both relevant and accurate.
"We know that this is an unsettling and uncertain time for all Wilko team members and greatly appreciate the dedication and patience they've shown since the start of the administration."
However, the BBC understands that the stores will be rebranded as B&M, although it is not clear yet whether any jobs will be saved or if Wilko workers will be given preference if they apply for roles at the B&M shops.
The owner of Poundland has also agreed to take on up to 71 Wilko stores and convert them to the Poundland brand, saying Wilko staff would have priority when applying for new jobs at its shops.
It is thought all Wilko stores across the UK are set to close by early October.
