Nottinghamshire: Police seek man who 'upskirted' schoolgirl in Eastwood
- Published
Police are hunting a man suspected to have followed a schoolgirl and taken a photograph up her skirt.
The girl was walking along Princes Street, in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, when the man began following her.
It is believed he committed the offence of upskirting before walking away from the scene on Wellington Street.
Police have released a photograph of a man they would like to speak to about the incident and are urging anyone with any information to get in touch.
The man managed to get in front of the victim before approaching her and taking a photograph with his mobile phone at about 15:55 BST on 19 July, police said.
It is believed he then quickly walked away from the scene along an alleyway behind Wellington Street.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police.
PC Gerard Masaoy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We're working hard to identify the man responsible for this distressing incident as soon as possible.
"While incidents of this nature are rare, I want to assure members of the public we take reports of this kind very seriously. This sort of behaviour is unacceptable and won't be tolerated."
