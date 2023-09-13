Cost of living: Nottinghamshire council to increase school meal prices
A council is to increase the price it charges for meals it supplies to schools, citing higher food, staff and energy costs.
Nottinghamshire County Council said the cost of a council-supplied meal would go up by 40p, from £2.55 to £2.95, from 16 October.
It was down to the school whether they passed on the increase to parents, the authority added.
The council said it had "little option" but to propose the increase.
Councillor John Cottee, cabinet member for communities, said: "Rising inflation has a big impact on us all and we know it's been a tough time for local families.
"High food and staff costs have caused major financial pressures for our catering service team, which we have taken into account when reviewing our school meal prices."
'Very good value'
It comes after neighbouring Derbyshire County Council confirmed the cost of its school meals would rise by more than 40%.
Councillor Tracey Taylor, cabinet member for children and families, said the decision by the Conservative-run authority was not "taken lightly".
"The increase compares favourably with other providers, and we continue to contribute towards the overall costs of providing the meals.
"The new price still represents very good value for these high-quality, nutritionally-balanced meals that we provide to schools for the children."
